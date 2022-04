BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision Unit said a man was arrested in Bakersfield on Wednesday on suspicion of a parole violation and firearm-related charges.

The unit made a home visit in the 500 block of Sterling Road in Bakersfield and found two loaded semiautomatic handguns during a search.

Jose Real, 41, was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation and firearm-related charges.