Repeated break-ins drive Bakersfield Burrito Project out of their building

The Bakersfield Burrito Project has operated in Bakersfield for about 15 years serving the city's homeless community and feeding those in need. However, in the last few months, the nonprofit has been dealing with break-ins and the theft of the very items donated to help others.

Co-Founder and CEO Belinda Lopez Rickett says that while the property owners will not be renewing their lease, the Bakersfield Burrito Project is determined to keep helping those who need it most.

"We will continue no matter what. We have been through many challenges and this is just another hurdle that we're going through, and we feel that it makes us stronger because it gives us change," said Lopez Rickett. "It's not comfortable change, but it's bringing us change that we're going to be out in other areas."

23ABC spoke last month with Lopez Rickett, when she told us the facility where they distribute the food was broken into 7 times, and now in July, she says it's happened twice more.

According to Lopez Rickett, some of the stolen items included canned food, dog food, and clothing. She says even with the ongoing issues and having to pack up on Monday morning, her team remains optimistic.

"We will adapt and evolve. We're very lucky to have some really hardcore volunteers who are dedicated to helping out the Bakersfield Burrito Project as well as our community. They're going to come out here today and help us clean up the rest of the office," said Lopez Rickett.

Lopez Rickett says the property owners didn't address the security concerns. In a statement to 23ABC, that landlord responded with:

The Burrito Project did incur several break-ins. The Golden Empire Gleaners boarded up windows and replaced windows several times and lastly installed bars on the new windows.

Despite the change, the Bakersfield Burrito Project will continue handing out food to the homeless at Wesley United Methodist Church. As for other items, such as hygiene kits, Lopez Rickett says those will be distributed in a mobile manner.

"Whatever we can hold in our cars and our vehicles we will have on-hand with us, like dog food, hygiene kits," said Lopez Rickett. "We won't be able to do clothing unless it's our anniversary event or special event that we reserve a park for."

If you are interested in making a donation to help the Bakersfield Burrito Project, please visit their Linktree landing page.