Ring cam catches would-be robber moments before alleged home invasion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — August 4 was supposed to be a normal Friday evening for Bakersfield homeowner Quincy Sloan, but while he was out on a date with his wife, he got an alarming notification from his Ring camera's mobile app.

"Our dogs came, my son opens the door, our dog Ebony runs out, makes contact with him, and chases him to the next-door neighbor," said Sloan, describing the doorbell camera video that shows a man ringing a doorbell at a home near Sundale Country Club in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the man was identified as 38-year-old Tanarri Stocker. BPD says Stocker was armed with a gun.

Sloan says after Stocker ran to his neighbor's house, he broke into the yard by the side gate and then broke into a door leading into the home.

"At this point, he's broken in. They hear it. They're like, 'What is that noise?'" said Sloan. "The son and the wife start coming towards to go see what it is."

In the video, an offscreen voice from the neighbor's house can be heard saying what sounds like "Get out." Shortly after, 2 gunshots are heard. Sloan says the shots came from Stocker.

"He now knows that this guy is business," said Sloan. "He goes and tells his son to call 9-1-1. The son is on the phone with 9-1-1 while this exchange happens."

BPD says that when Stocker entered the home as an intruder, a resident inside fired their legally owned gun at him.

According to Sloan, shortly after the neighbor shot back at Stocker, the guided his family outside to their backyard.

"He runs with his family outside the back of the house on the south end and then the perpetrator runs in the house, runs upstairs, and then jumps out the second-story window," said Sloan. "And that's when the police officers arrive."

According to BPD, Stocker was provided medical aid and then transported to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition. Sloan says the homeowner involved in the shooting is staying out of town with his family due to the incident. He says ultimately, he believes his neighbor did the right thing.

"He protected his family. That was the only thing that was on his mind. We know that this person had evil intent. His intent was just to go in and take something. He was going to forcefully take it," said Sloan. "As a householder, he responded and he responded in a way that saved his family, and to potentially save my family, because my son, who is special needs, was home by himself."

Sloan says the situation has left him feeling uneasy, and he encourages all Bakersfield residents to purchase a home security system with cameras and consider getting a guard dog.

"We're concerned because we don't know how this all started, who's involved. Although he's been addressed, we don't know if this is connected with any other home robberies up and down the street, but it's very unnerving."