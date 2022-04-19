Watch
Robbery at Northwest Bakersfield Costco leaves manager with 'traumatic' injuries

Police are searching for two suspects
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:06:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a robbery at the Costco on Rosedale Highway that left the store manager with "traumatic" injuries.

According to the BPD, on April 12th at around 10:30 a.m., a man and a woman in their early '20s were seen attempting to steal alcohol. When the manager confronted them, the man struck her in the head with a hammer. Both suspects then fled the scene

The condition of the store manager is unknown at this time.

The descriptions of the two suspects are limited. They are described as being a black man and a black woman in their '20s both with medium builds. No other information is available at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

