SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — Police in San Jose have arrested a man suspected of shooting at least seven women and girls in the South Bay with an air-powered rifle.

Some of the victims face life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect 38-year-old Nicholas Montoya, of Campbell, is charged on suspicion of seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon and is now behind bars.

The motives behind the shootings are still being investigated.