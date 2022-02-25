Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Search warrant by Kern County Sheriff’s Office leads to drug bust

drug bust Feb. 24
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern County Sheriff's Office
KCSO reports a drug bust after searching a house on California Avenue.
drug bust Feb. 24
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 20:58:45-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports a drug bust after searching a house on California Avenue.

They had a search warrant for the residency after an investigation into narcotics sales.

During the search, deputies found around 3,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, ammunition, two handguns, three rifles, and over $23,000.

Jonathan Arevalo was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility for narcotic and weapon related charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or their secret witness line at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

A Little Good News