Shooting suspects taken into custody following standoff at Howard Johnson Hotel on White Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that eventually lead to a standoff at a local hotel on White Lane.

According to police, it all began just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning when officers responded to reports of a shooting on Bashirtash Drive.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Officers identified the possible suspect's location as a room at the Howard Johnson Hotel on White Lane.

A man and a woman exited the room when officers made contact. But a third person was uncooperative and refused to exit the room.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for approximately an hour and a half until he exited and was taken into custody.

Other hotel guests were evacuated during the standoff.

This is an ongoing investigation.