Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting suspects taken into custody following standoff at Howard Johnson Hotel on White Lane

According to police, it all began just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning when officers responded to reports of a shooting on Bashirtash Drive.
Howard Johnson Hotel, July 2023
23ABC News
Howard Johnson Hotel, July 2023
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 20:51:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that eventually lead to a standoff at a local hotel on White Lane.

According to police, it all began just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning when officers responded to reports of a shooting on Bashirtash Drive.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Officers identified the possible suspect's location as a room at the Howard Johnson Hotel on White Lane.

A man and a woman exited the room when officers made contact. But a third person was uncooperative and refused to exit the room.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for approximately an hour and a half until he exited and was taken into custody.

Other hotel guests were evacuated during the standoff.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Marvelous Wonderettes Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets for Dinner and a Show