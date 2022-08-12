SoCal youth coach arrested in Bakersfield on suspicion of sexual assaults of teen girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Santa Ana Police Department, a prominent youth coach based in Southern California, was arrested Thursday in Bakersfield on suspicion of multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor.

Chris Flores, 37, was arrested by Bakersfield Police after a warrant was issued by the Santa Ana Police Department.

Santa Ana Police detectives received information that Flores might be in Bakersfield and requested help from BPD to find him, according to Santa Ana Police.

BPD officers saw Flores in a vehicle in the area of 2400 K St. and he was arrested without incident, said Santa Ana Police.

Flores is a coach and trainer of the STARS Preparatory Academy, a training center for student athletes in the city of Orange.

Santa Ana Police said they were first made aware of sexual assault allegation against Flores on Aug. 5th.

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Riverside, who was enrolled at STARS Preparatory Academy, told officers Flores had sexually assaulted her multiple times throughout 2021.

The victim made a recording of a conversation she had with Flores last year and in the recording Flores can be heard asking the victim if she “deleted everything” and asked her to go on a date with him, said Santa Ana Police. The victim gave the recording to the police.

Santa Ana Police said they also learned of a second victim, a 15-year-old girl from Irvine, who made similar allegations against Flores sometime in August 2022. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating that incident.

Flores' bail has been set at $500,000.

Santa Ana Police Department say detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matthew Thomas at 714-245-8346, mthomas@santa-ana.org, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.