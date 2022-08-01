Statue at San Clemente Mission Parish vandalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local viewer posted on social media that they went to mass at San Clemente Mission Parish in East Bakersfield and noticed that the statue of Saint Clemente had been vandalized and was missing its head.

23ABC went by the church and also noticed the statue had been damaged.

23ABC reached out to the church and officials confirmed the Catholic Diocese of Fresno is helping the church investigate the incident. The diocese and the church are working with law enforcement to find the suspect.

Church officials said their surveillance video shows one person dressed in all black removing the statue's head. They also said this wasn't the first time that the statue had been vandalized.

Anyone with information on the case can call the church at (661) 871-9190.