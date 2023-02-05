Stockdale High School Named Academic Decathlon Champs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Stockdale High School has been named the overall team winner at the 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon in Kern County.

Nearly 100 students from 11 different high schools participated at the event which took place at Stockdale High School and the Claude W. Richardson trophy did not go far as the team from Stockdale won.

They will be representing our county in the California Academic Decathlon scheduled for next month in Santa Clara.

Additionally, Stockdale High School senior, Nikira Boerger won a one thousand dollar scholarship from the the Academic Decathlon Foundation Board.

Individual medals were also awarded to first, second and third place finishers in each category and division.

Overall individual top scores in this year's Academic Decathlon went to:

Honors Division

1st place – Justin Magugat, Stockdale High

2nd place – Natalie Hawkins, Stockdale High

3rd place – Abbett Xander Monte De Ramos, Frontier High

Scholastic Division

1st place – Nikira Boerger, Stockdale High

2nd place – Aidan Lo, Stockdale High

3rd place – Kiera Julius, Independence High

Varsity Division

1st place – Olivia Ussery, Frontier High

2nd place – Giselle Christensen, West High

3rd place – Jazmine Zavala, Independence High