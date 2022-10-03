Stockton police investigating possible serial killer targeting Hispanic men

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — Fears of a serial killer in Stockton as officials release a surveillance photo of a person of interest.

Investigators say there is a potential suspect in a series of five deadly shootings in Stockton over the past three months. Police say the killings meet the FBI's definition of a serial killer.

Fifty-four-year-old Renzo Lopez was one of the victims. He was a musician who sang about violence on the streets of Stockton.

"It's hard to process that this has happened. Me and my brother are like twins since were kids. We were a year apart but were pretty close," said Lopez's brother.

All of the victims are mostly Hispanic men between the ages of 21 and 54.

Authorities are offering an $85,000 reward for information that will lead them to the killer or killers.