Suspect arrested in armed robbery of ATM in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police arrested a 26-year-old Tubman, Calif. man in connection with an armed robbery of an ATM in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on June 24 at around 5:20 p.m. a technician was working on an ATM in the 200 block of Coffee Road when he was approached by a man armed with a shotgun. The suspect struck the technician in the head with the gun and then fled with the money.

On Wednesday, Saeed Skinner was arrested without incident in the 4500 block of California Avenue.

The shotgun was recovered following a search of Skinner's vehicle, as was other evidence including a loaded handgun.

Skinner faces armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and other associated charges.