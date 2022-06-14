Watch
Suspect in fatal South Bakersfield shooting arrested

Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a deadly Nov. 3rd, 2021, shooting in Southwest Bakersfield. Christian Francois Gaines, 19, is described as a Black man with neck tattoos, 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in South Bakersfield was arrested Sunday. Nineteen-year-old Christian Gaines was arrested "without incident" in the 10700 block of Grand Prairie Drive.

He was charged with murder, conspiracy, and gang participation.

Gaines was wanted in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Justin Griffin, Jr. back on November 3, 2021, in the 3300 block of Wible Road. Two other suspects, Demitris King and David Gray, were previously been arrested.

Forensic evidence links all three suspects to the scene of the crime and the Chevrolet Malibu used in the homicide.

