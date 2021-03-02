Suspect in two shootings apprehended

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On Monday, just after 5 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of Pacheco Road in regards to a victim of a shooting. An adult male victim was located down on the ground suffering from a single minor gunshot wound. This victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he is being treated.

On Monday, just before 6 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East White Lane in regards to a victim of a shooting. An adult male victim was located and was determined to be uninjured. This victim directed officers to an area where the suspect was last seen walking.

The suspect, Jesus Canales, 33, was located nearby by officers and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Canales was determined to have a loaded and unregistered handgun in his possession at the time of his arrest. Canales also had two felony warrants for robbery and a felony probation violation. Canales was determined to be the sole suspect in both shooting investigations and was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, gang participation, resisting arrest, and weapons-related violations.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.