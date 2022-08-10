Suspect who attacked Bakersfield woman while she was walking to work arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man who attacked a Bakersfield woman while she was walking to work in the area of Stine Rd and Ming Ave has been arrested. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Regan Lee Duerner was arrested on Monday.

Twenty-three-year-old Cheyenne Mundkenke was walking to work when a suspect, now identified as Duerner, attacked her in broad daylight after following her in his car.

"He grabbed my hand, and then he grabbed my phone and threw it into the car and held on to my hand, and he kept like pulling my arm into the car and I was like obviously beating him off and at some point, he got frustrated so he just held onto my hand and pressed on the gas and he literally dragged me all the way across the street."

After being dragged, she says the left side of her body was left with scrape marks and injuries.

That is when she decided to take pictures of the man she says is responsible and his license plate. But while she did that, he lunged at her while still in his car, which she describes as a white Honda.

Mundhenke explains that when she was able to get free from him, he still had her phone. But thanks to her sharing her location with friends, they were able to find it in some bushes near the Smart and Final on White Lane. She checked the recently deleted folder and was able to recover all the pictures she took of him and his license plate.

Duerner faces felony charges of kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery second degree, and assault on a person with great force causing great bodily injury.