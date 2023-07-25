Suspected gang members arrested for gun possession, narcotic sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four suspected local gang members have been arrested on charges associated with gun possession, narcotic sales, and gang participation.

According to Bakersfield police officers saw one of the men carrying a rifle on Sunday in East Bakersfield near the intersection of Oswell Street and Pioneer Drive.

During an investigation, BPD says they found over 18 grams of suspected cocaine and evidence of narcotic sales.

All four men were taken into custody.

If you have any information on either of these cases you can call BPD at (661) 327-7111.