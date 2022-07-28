Suspects in death of three-month-old face multiple charges, including murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There were new developments in the case involving the death of a 3-month-old baby. Both of the people accused of the death have been arrested on multiple charges including murder and child abuse.

After a year and a half long investigation, Mister Bailey and Sabrina Martinez, the father, and mother of Major Bailey, have both been arrested for his death.

“December 22nd of 2020, the Tehachapi Police Department responded to an apartment in the 200 block of North Mill Street in Tehachapi for an investigation of a three-month-old not breathing,” said Kern County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lori Meza.

Major Bailey was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit responded to the scene to help the Tehachapi Police Department and ended up taking over the investigation.

Now, according to the KCSO, that investigation is over.

“On July 13th of this year, the investigation was completed and submitted to the district attorney's office for review. On July 14th felony warrants were issued for the arrests of Mister Bailey and Sabrina Martinez,” said Meza.

Both have been arrested on one count of murder, assault to a child, and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child. Mister Bailey has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mister Bailey has a lengthy court history, facing a number of charges ranging from battery with bodily injury to inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and has served several years in prison for various crimes.

In 2011, he pleaded no contest to inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

In 2012, he pleaded no contest to receiving known stolen property.

Also in 2012, he pleaded no contest to threatening with intent to terrorize and battery on a spouse or ex-spouse.

In 2015, he pleaded no contest to inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Now both suspects are in custody.

“On July 21st Mister Bailey was arrested for his warrant and booked into county jail. Sabrina Martinez was at large at the time on that date and ultimately was located on July 26th,” added Meza.

Martinez is expected to appear in court on July 28th for her felony arraignment hearing. Mister Bailey has a felony arraignment hearing set for August 8th.