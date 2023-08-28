SUSPICIOUS DEATHS: Two people found dead inside Northwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in Northwest Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to a home on Byrd Street after 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a suspicious circumstance. They found a man and a woman inside the home. Both were deceased.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

