SUSPICIOUS DEATHS: Two people found dead inside Northwest Bakersfield home

Deputies were called to a home on Byrd Street after 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a suspicious circumstance.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 28, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in Northwest Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to a home on Byrd Street after 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a suspicious circumstance. They found a man and a woman inside the home. Both were deceased.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.

