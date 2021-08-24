Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Teen shot and killed in East Bakersfield identified

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 18:47:07-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the teen who was shot and killed on August 12th in East Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, 19-year-old Cesar Joseph Malta of Bakersfield was found near Baker and Oregon streets after being shot by an unknown suspect. He was transported to Kern Medical where he later died.

BPD

Crime

One man dead after a shooting in East Bakersfield

Malyk Johnson, 23ABC
6:10 AM, Aug 13, 2021

No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!