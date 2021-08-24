Teen shot and killed in East Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the teen who was shot and killed on August 12th in East Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, 19-year-old Cesar Joseph Malta of Bakersfield was found near Baker and Oregon streets after being shot by an unknown suspect. He was transported to Kern Medical where he later died.

No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.