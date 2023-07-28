Teenager charged in connection to fatal Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A 15-year-old has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Oildale last month.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the teenager whose name is being withheld was arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of Luis Adrian Navarro Ibarro back on June 25 off China Grade Loop.

The 15-year-old was charged with homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and recklessly discharging a firearm.

If you have any information on this case you're urged to contact the sheriff's office at (661) 861-3110.