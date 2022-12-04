Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday afternoon.

Police say they found the teen while responding to reports of a shooting near McDonald Way and Belle Terrace just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The teen, who has not been identified by law enforcement, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for major injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.