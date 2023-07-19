Watch Now
Three men arrested in connection to liquor store robbery in Southwest Bakersfield

On Monday, the three suspects were arrested in Delano at separate locations without incident.
Liquor Story Robbery in Bakersfield, May 2023
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 14:54:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield police have made arrests in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Southwest Bakersfield back in May.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on May 20 at around 7 p.m., several suspects entered the South Side Liquor Queen store on Wilson Rd, one armed with a shotgun. They held the employees at gunpoint before fleeing with money.

BPD identified three suspects: 25-year-old Angel Barboza and 21-year-old Alan Diaz-Cota (21) of Delano, and 25-year-old Jaime Alderete of McFarland.

On Monday, the three suspects were arrested in Delano at separate locations without incident.

All three men face charges of armed robbery, conspiracy, and gang participation.

