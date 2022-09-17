Three people arrested during DUI and Driver's License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Bakersfield Police held a DUI and Driver's license checkpoint overnight on Oak Street near Truxton.

Officers screen more than 1,200 vehicles, arresting two people for driving under the influence.

Another person refused to stop at the checkpoint and led officers on a short pursuit. The driver was eventually arrested and was found to be unlicensed and had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Meanwhile, five people were cited for driving with a suspended license, while 11 people were cited for driving without a license.

A total of 15 vehicles were also impounded.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.