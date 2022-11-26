Truck stolen from Bakersfield area recovered in Delano, 2 under arrest

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, November 23 at around 1:30 am, an officer with the Delano Police Department reports that they saw a white GMC pickup truck parked in the driveway of a house in the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue in Delano.

According to police, the truck was parked across the sidewalk and two people were inside. The officer said when they tried to talk to the people in the truck, they got out of the truck and hid in the garage of the house they were parked in front of.

Delano Police observed that the truck itself had no front plate on it and the VIN visible from outside the truck had been changed. A VIN decal inside the truck showed that it was stolen from somewhere in the Bakersfield Police Department's jurisdiction according to Delano Police. Additionally, In the bed of the pickup there was an unregistered shotgun that DPD says they deemed accessible by both of the people in the truck.

23ABC From the Delano Police Department Facebook page

Anthony Palacpac, 38, of Bakersfield and Anthony Pena, 35, of Delano, the men Delano Police say had been in the truck, were found in the garage of the nearby home. According to police records, both of them are previously convicted felons and are not allowed to be in possession of firearms or ammunition.

Palacpac and Pena were transported and booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Office - Central Receiving Facility and charged with possession of the stolen vehicle and being felons in possession of a firearm. Palacpac also had a felony warrant sworn by Bakersfield Police.