Two arrested during DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF — Bakersfield police paired with the California office of traffic safety- screening more than 17-hundred vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield Friday night.

BPD reporting two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers also issued 40 license citations and impounded 31 vehicles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

Adding that nearly 3,000 people were killed in alcohol-involved collisions in California during the past three years. During that same time, nearly 80,000 others were injured, statewide under similar circumstances. More than one-third of all traffic-related deaths in California involved alcohol.

As a reminder, if you see someone who you believe is driving under the influence call 9-1-1.