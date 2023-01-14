Two arrested for driving under the influence during BPD's DUI and Driver's license checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — According to Bakersfield police, the DUI and Driver's License checkpoint was on Ming Avenue just east of the marketplace after 6 p.m. Friday night.

During the time, they screened a total of 11,036 vehicles.

Of those, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, 15 were cited for either driving without a license or a suspended one, and six drivers were detained for further evaluation on their sobriety levels.

They say 16 vehicles were seized, with nine of them impounded.

BPD encourages drivers to drive safe and to call 9-1-1 if they see a suspected impaired driver.