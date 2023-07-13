Two arrested in months-long Delano homicide investigation

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department has revealed a months-long homicide investigation that began back in March has led to two suspects being arrested.

It all started on March 16 around 6 p.m. when 28-year-old Daniel Rosiles of Delano was shot while driving and crashed at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Ellington Street. Despite immediate medical attention he later died at a local trauma center.

Delano police detectives took over the investigation.

On July 5, after months of chasing leads, interviewing witnesses, and executing multiple search warrants two suspects were charged in connection to the homicide: 21-year-old Carlos Elizalde and 18-year-old Antony Vargas, both of McFarland.

According to Delano police, it's believed the motive for the shooting was gang-related.

Delano police say multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Crisis Response Team, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, the Kern County District Attorney's Office, and other state and federal agencies.