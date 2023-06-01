Two arrested on weapons charges in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An airsoft gun led to two men, including a 17-year-old, being arrested on weapons charges on Tuesday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, at around 6 p.m., an officer saw three men walking in the 100 block of 3rd Street with one holding what appeared to be a gun.

When officers attempted to stop the men, they discarded the weapon, and the 17-year-old attempted to flee on foot. During the pursuit, the teen discarded a loaded handgun, as well as a ski mask. He was later taken into custody.

The other two men were detained without incident.

An investigation determined that the original weapon that was discarded turned out to be "a realistic-in-appearance airsoft gun" that had its safety markings removed.

The teen faces weapon violation charges, as well as resisting arrest, and other associated charges.

One of the other suspects, 32-year-old Hugo Reyes, was arrested for weapon violation charges, conspiracy, an unrelated arrest warrant, and other associated charges.