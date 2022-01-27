Two indicted after police find about 75 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury issued a two-count indictment Thursday after two Washington state residents were found with about 75 pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-5 in Fresno County.

According to court documents, the men on Jan. 14th, 2022, were traveling north on I-5 in Fresno County and were pulled over for speeding. The officer had his narcotics detection dog run a sweep of the car and alerted the officer to narcotics being detected, according to court documents.

The officer found three bags containing about 75 pounds of fentanyl which was more than 300,000 fentanyl pills, according to court documents.

Joseph Hill, 40, of Mount Vernon, Washington, and Brigit Marie Bissell, 27, of Bothell, Washington, are charged on suspicion of conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

If convicted they face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol, the Fresno High Impact Investigations Team, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.