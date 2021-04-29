2 men charged in shooting death of 3-year-old escape Lerdo detention center, one still missing

LERDO, Calif. — Three-year-old Major Sutton was shot and killed in his home in November of 2017, his pregnant mother, Johniece Williams, and his older brother were also shot but survived.

Major was in preschool at the Claude W. Richardson Center. His principal, Angie Bertran-Harris, remembers Major as a student every teacher wants in their class.

He had an answer for every question. He had a question for every answer. Bertran-Harris

In February of 2018, Bakersfield Police arrested three suspects in the murder of the 3-year-old.

Police identified the suspects as Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, 21, David Reagan Palms, 19, and Myeisha Bernice Dale, 29.

Johnson faced charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Palms faced murder, two counts of attempted murder and a 10-year firearm prohibition charge. Dale faced murder and two counts of attempted murder.

In April of 2021, KCSO annpunced that inmates Palms now 22 and Johnson, now 24 have escaped Lerdo Jail just before 2 a.m.

David Reagan Palms, is described as a Black male with brown eyes, 5’6”, and 160 lbs. Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, is described as a Black male with brown eyes, 5’7”, and 160 lbs. Both men are charged with homicide.

Shortly after their escape Wednesday morning, Palms was apprehended at a Dollar General. Johnson is still at large.

If you see Johnson, officials advise you to not approach him and to call 911.