BPD: Three arrested in murder case of 3-year-old Major Sutton

Johnson, Palms and Dale were arrested Friday morning and were booked into the Kern County Jail. They're being held on no bail.
Johnson is facing charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Palms is facing murder, two counts of attempted murder and a 10-year firearm prohibition charge. Dale is facing murder and two counts of attempted murder.
The Feb. 2017 murder of five-year-old Kason Guyton remains unsolved. There is currently a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on Guyton's murder is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040 or Detective Keegan Gavin, 661-326-3557.