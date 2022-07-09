Two juveniles arrested in fatal stabbing of woman in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that arrests have been made in the case of a fatal Oildale stabbing.

According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood on Arthur Avenue near Roberts Lane and Washington Avenue in Oildale just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. KCSO officials said the deputies were sent following a report of a possible dead woman in a home.

When they arrived deputies located the woman inside the home suffering from a possible stab wound. Fire and medical personnel also arrived and officially determined the woman was dead.

KCSO says during the investigation two juvenile suspects were identified, a boy and a girl. The suspects were located on Peerless Avenue near Bancroft Drive and North Chester in Oildale.

They were both taken into custody and subsequently booked into juvenile hall for charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.