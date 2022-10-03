Two men arrested for stealing plywood from Tehachapi Home Depot

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after they attempted to steam plywood from the Home Depot in Tehachapi.

According to the Tehachapi Police Department, an officer was driving through the Home Depot parking lot at 3 a.m. Sunday morning when the officer saw a truck drive from the rear of the store with its headlights off. The officer noticed that in the open bed of the truck were numerous sheets of plywood.

The truck fled onto Highway 58, causing several pieces of plywood to fall from the vehicle. At that point, the officer stopped the vehicle and noticed more sheets of plywood in the truck bed.

The two men in the vehicle, Edilberto Cervantes, 28, of Highland, California, and Esau Jaurez, 28, of San Bernadino, California, were arrested for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Officers recovered approximately 60 sheets of plywood valuing over $1,400.