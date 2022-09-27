Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield.

According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.

Over 100 pounds of crystal meth was found in the trunk and the two men in the car were arrested and booked into Kern County jail for possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine across counties.

The two men were 23-year-old Efrain Baez of Los Angeles County and 29-year-old Eduardo Melendres of Riverside County.