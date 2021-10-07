Two men convicted in Lamont convenience store murders face life sentences

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury opted for two men convicted in a double murder at Lamont convenience store to face life sentences without the possibility of parole instead of the death penalty.

Darnell Hammond and Jim Langston were convicted Sept. 21st of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for committing multiple murders, murders during the course of a robbery and burglary, and murders in furtherance of a criminal street gang.

The double murders occurred Oct. 14, 2016, at the Quality Gas station in Lamont where Heriberto Aceves and his son, Juan Aceves, were working together. According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, three masked men with guns entered the store and demanded money. Hammond pistol-whipped both men during the robbery and when Heriberto Aceves pulled out a gun, a shootout occurred, according to the DA's Office.

Both men were shot to death by Hammond and Langston was the get-away driver, according to the DA's Office. Hammond and Langston were both members of the Country Boy Crips gang, according to the DA's Office.

Langston’s sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20th. Hammond’s sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3.