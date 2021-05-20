Two men sentenced in case of 2018 gang-related shooting in Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were sentenced Thursday in connection to a 2018 shooting in Arvin after they falsely imprisoned three people, prosecutors said.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Daniel Ulloa was found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm, and gang participation. Ricardo Villasenor was found guilty of three counts of felony false imprisonment and gang participation.

Prosecutors said on July 26, 2018, the Arvin Police Department responded to a call for an assault with a firearm at a location on Fallbrook Avenue in the City of Arvin. When officers arrived, there was a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers later learned that Arvina gang members were at the corrals when an argument broke out.

Ulloa punched one of the victims in the face and then fled while Villasenor falsely imprisoned three victims. Villasenor was in possession of a firearm and blocked the only exit so the victims could not leave. Ulloa returned with a third Arvina gang member, Loreto Mosqueda.

Upon his return, Daniel Ulloa pointed and said, “That’s him!”, and directed Loereto Mosqueda to physically attack one of the victims. During the altercation Daniel Ulloa produced a firearm and fired two shots. One shot hit a victim in the left upper thigh. The shooting victim suffered from a gunshot wound and a shattered femur.

On Thursday Ulloa was sentenced to 19 years, 6 months in a state prison. Villasenor was sentenced to 12 years in a state prison.