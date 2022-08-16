Watch Now
Two men were arrested in Delano with over 65 lbs of meth

The Delano Police Department says they seized approximately 65 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last week.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Aug 15, 2022
On August 11th at around 3 p.m., while assisting the California Highway Patrol, the Delano Police Department arrested 36-year-old Miguel Onti-Veros Somera and 32-year-old Miguel Oro-Peza Quiroz. Both men were charged with felony narcotics sales.

To date, this is the largest seizure of illegal narcotics by the Delano Police Department with a street value of just over $1 million.

