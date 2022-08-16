Two men were arrested in Delano with over 65 lbs of meth

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department says they seized approximately 65 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last week.

On August 11th at around 3 p.m., while assisting the California Highway Patrol, the Delano Police Department arrested 36-year-old Miguel Onti-Veros Somera and 32-year-old Miguel Oro-Peza Quiroz. Both men were charged with felony narcotics sales.

To date, this is the largest seizure of illegal narcotics by the Delano Police Department with a street value of just over $1 million.