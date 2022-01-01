Two pedestrian fatalities on New Year’s Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to BPD, on December 31, 2021, two pedestrians were fatally struck.

The first accident happened at 6:35 p.m. on Pacheco Road after BPD arrived on the scene to discover a man suffering major injuries.

The driver cooperated with the investigation, but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.

BPD reports that this is the fifty third fatal traffic collision that they have investigated in 2021.

The second accident happened shortly after on Calloway Road. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered another man suffering major injuries.

A witness to the collision performed CPR on the pedestrian, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

These investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.