Two teenagers arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two teenagers the agency says shot and killed a man in Rosamond and wounded a boy.

The incident happened Saturday at around 3:15 p.m. in the morning near Sandra Way and 20th Street. That's where KCSO says they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

A boy was also hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the shootings. They were booked on charges of murder, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime.