Unlicensed elderly man arrested following hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to a hit-and-run in Downtown Bakersfield at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd.

According to the BPD, officers had found a man with major injuries after being hit by a car that had fled the area. The man was transported to a local hospital in the area in critical condition.

Following an investigation by the BPD Major Collision Investigation Team, the BPD arrested and booked Jerry Aguirre, 70, on charges of hit and run resulting in injury and driving without a license. Aguirre was arrested in the 1000 block of Terrace Way at 12:07 a.m. on November 4th.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.