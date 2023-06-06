Victim in fatal Oildale shooting identified, suspect still being sought

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The man who was shot and killed in Oildale on Monday has been identified.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Kyle Hall was found dead in the 200 block of Decatur Street.

Following an investigation, deputies determined that the shooting suspect had possibly gone upstairs to the second floor of the building where the shooting took place. A SWAT team was called and the building was cleared.

KCSO has not identified a suspect.

If you have information about this shooting call the sheriff's office at 661-861-3110.