Wasco man indicted on firearm charges

Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 15, 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment Thursday against a Wasco man on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Damien Torres, 22, was found with ammunition by officers on Aug. 5th, 2021, and found with a firearm after a traffic stop on Nov. 29th, 2021.

Firearms were also found during a search of Torres’ residence on March 18th, 2022, and May 2nd, 2022, according to court documents.

He is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition because of prior convictions for stealing a vehicle and possessing a loaded firearm by a gang member, according to court documents.

If convicted, Torres faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

