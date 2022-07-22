Woman sentenced in L.A. to Porterville fentanyl, heroin trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A 31-year-old woman from Mexico was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for participating in a fentanyl and heroin trafficking conspiracy from Los Angeles to Porterville.

According to court documents, Maria Delgado, 31, of Culiacán, Mexico, delivered 1,350 fentanyl pills to an undercover officer. She also received more than two pounds of heroin in Los Angeles to distribute in Porterville, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California said a co-conspirator from Porterville also pleaded guilty in the trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, James Cox, 58, of Porterville, and another person received more than a pound of methamphetamine in two separate transactions from co-defendant Renato Aguilera, 30, of Porterville.

Aguilera previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced seven years and three months in prison.

Cox is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14th.