BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Downtown Business Association’s ‘Taste of Downtown’ is coming up where restaurants are putting their best plate forward for people to try. In this Doing Downtown, 23ABC's Ava Kershner brings us one business in the competition that already has the luck of the Irish.

McMurphy's Irish Pub | DOING DOWNTOWN

McMurphy's Irish Pub

14 Monterey St, Bakersfield, CA 93305

(661) 742-1260

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: