California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE— In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat an appointed state attorney general they say is too progressive even for California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 11:52 AM, May 16, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat appointed Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta.

But first they must hash out which challenger has the best chance.

Two Republicans are campaigning in the June 7 primary.

But so is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who gave up her Republican affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent.

The GOP hopes a tough-on-crime message will resonate with voters.

The state Republican Party endorsed former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman.

Also running as a Republican is Eric Early, who was lead legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

