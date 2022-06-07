How do you report voter fraud in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When it comes to filling out and dropping off your ballots if you see suspicious activity that you believe is voter fraud there are avenues to report that to both the county and the state.

The Kern County Elections Department has a form available online to file a voter fraud complaint. It asks for the person or organization you believe committed fraud, where you saw the activity, and a description of your complaint. Though it does ask for contact information that is optional.

You can fill it out online and submit it via email.

Complaints can also be sent to the State Elections Department but those forms have to be downloaded and either mailed or faxed.