Kern County calling for poll workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Elections Department says it needs your help to make sure everything runs smoothly on Election Day. They say they're still dealing with a shortage of volunteers to help at polling places.

Poll workers help set up polling sites the night before, open the booth in the morning, make sure people are complying with the rules of the site and ensure that each person is only voting once.

The department says this shortage of workers isn't new. It's been a problem for the past few election cycles.

"We lost a lot of the more experienced poll workers. They weren't able to work during the pandemic and some of them have not come back," said Mary Bedard, the County Auditor-Controller Registrar of Voters. "And with all the controversy around elections, it is a difficult job. So some people may be hesitant to do it. But it's really a rewarding job. You feel like you're doing a civic duty, helping your fellow community members to vote."

To apply to be a poll worker, you have to be a registered voter or a student and attend a three-hour long training session to understand your roles and learn about the equipment.

If you want to apply, you can find the application on the elections website.