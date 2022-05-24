Watch
Kern County Elections Division announces sites for ballot drop boxes

23ABC News
File image of the 2022 California primary ballot featuring the U.S. senate race listed twice.
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 24, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Election Division has announced sites for official ballot drop boxes.

The drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Boxes close at 8 p.m. June 7th, 2022. Ballots can also be dropped off at any poll site on election day.

Voters who have not received their ballot should call the Election Office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE or email: votebymail@kerncounty.com.

Official drop boxes are available at the following locations:

Bakersfield

  • Kern County Elections Office: 1115 Truxtun Ave.
  • Kern County Fire Station #67: 14341 Brimhall Road
  • Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library: 506 E. Brundage Lane
  • Kern County Public Works Road Yard: 5438 Victor St.

Arvin

  • Arvin Branch Library: 201 Campus Drive

California City

  • California City Branch Library: 9507 California City Blvd.

Delano

  • Delano Branch Library: 925 10th Ave.

Frazier Park

  • Frazier Park Branch Library: 3732 Park Drive

Lake Isabella

  • Kern County Superior Court: 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd.

Lamont

  • Kern County Human Services: 8300 Segrue Road

McFarland

  • McFarland Branch Library: 500 W. Kern Ave.

Ridgecrest

  • Kern County Superior Court: 132 E. Coso Ave.

Rosamond

  • Rosamond Branch Library: 3611 Rosamond Blvd.

Shafter

  • Kern County Fire Station #32: 325 Sunset Ave.

Taft

  • Taft Branch Library: 27 Cougar Court

Tehachapi

  • Tehachapi Branch Library: 212 Green St.

Wasco

  • Wasco Branch Library: 1102 7th St.

