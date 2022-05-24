Kern County Elections Division announces sites for ballot drop boxes

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Election Division has announced sites for official ballot drop boxes.
The drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Boxes close at 8 p.m. June 7th, 2022. Ballots can also be dropped off at any poll site on election day.
Voters who have not received their ballot should call the Election Office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE or email: votebymail@kerncounty.com.
Official drop boxes are available at the following locations:
Bakersfield
- Kern County Elections Office: 1115 Truxtun Ave.
- Kern County Fire Station #67: 14341 Brimhall Road
- Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library: 506 E. Brundage Lane
- Kern County Public Works Road Yard: 5438 Victor St.
Arvin
- Arvin Branch Library: 201 Campus Drive
California City
- California City Branch Library: 9507 California City Blvd.
Delano
- Delano Branch Library: 925 10th Ave.
Frazier Park
- Frazier Park Branch Library: 3732 Park Drive
Lake Isabella
- Kern County Superior Court: 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd.
Lamont
- Kern County Human Services: 8300 Segrue Road
McFarland
- McFarland Branch Library: 500 W. Kern Ave.
Ridgecrest
- Kern County Superior Court: 132 E. Coso Ave.
Rosamond
- Rosamond Branch Library: 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
Shafter
- Kern County Fire Station #32: 325 Sunset Ave.
Taft
- Taft Branch Library: 27 Cougar Court
Tehachapi
- Tehachapi Branch Library: 212 Green St.
Wasco
- Wasco Branch Library: 1102 7th St.