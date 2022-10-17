Kern County voters should start receiving their 2022 ballots soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mail-in ballots were sent out to all active registered Kern County voters last week and they should expect to receive their ballots within seven business days.

If you have not received your ballot by October 20th, you can request a replacement by email or phone.

For those that are looking to register to vote, October 24th is the last day to do so and have a ballot mailed to you.

To view a sample ballot, find the location of your poll site, or more information, visit the County of Kern Elections Division website.

Eighty percent of registered voters told the Associated Press they'll be voting in next month's midterms.

The AP poll found many Republicans and Democrats are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country. And many think the outcome of the upcoming midterm election will have a significant impact on the future.

In some states, absentee ballot requests have already surpassed 2018 numbers.