Measure K would create one-cent sales tax to be used in unincorporated areas of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Election Day quickly approaching, 23ABC continues to bring you the information you need to know when it comes to different races and measures that will be on the ballot. The county's one-cent sales tax is garnering a lot of attention.

Kern County supervisors placed Measure K on the mid-term ballot over the summer. It's a one-cent or one percent sales tax on retail sales in unincorporated areas of Kern County.

Officials say it will generate approximately $54 million in revenue that will be sent right back to the areas that paid the tax.

Ryan Alsop, the chief Administrative officer for Kern County, says the county's oil and gas industry which has provided the tax base for the past century has been in rapid decline. And right now, there's no other revenue stream filling the gap.

"I don't have industry waiting in wings to jump in next year to replace all of that. Economic development and all of those things we are doing are really important things, but the fruits of that labor are a decade or more away when we are talking about replacing an industry the size of oil and gas."

The measure would require the county to handle the sales tax separately during budget discussions to ensure it went to the right agencies.

There would be a county and an independent audit in addition to a citizens oversight committee.

It requires a simple majority to pass. And it contains a provision to have the measure amended or repealed by another vote in the future.